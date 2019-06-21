Insider Selling: Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells 39,943 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 39,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $595,150.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,700,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,340,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Jerry James Hunter sold 70,702 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $971,445.48.

On Thursday, May 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 68,256 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $774,023.04.

On Monday, May 20th, Jerry James Hunter sold 107,370 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,215,428.40.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 8,770 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $102,784.40.

On Thursday, April 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 17,494 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $201,181.00.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $14.56. 12,908,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,443,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.84. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $320.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.28 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 92.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Snap by 57.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260,731 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,157,000. WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,265,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 1,687.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,429,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $12,122,000. 26.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snap from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.25 to $17.25 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

