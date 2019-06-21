Insider Selling: Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $738,190.04 in Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.59, for a total value of $738,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Petros Dermetzis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Petros Dermetzis sold 6,422 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.35, for a total value of $1,338,023.70.

On Thursday, May 30th, Petros Dermetzis sold 3,500 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $718,620.00.

Shares of WDAY opened at $220.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $117.24 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $825.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Workday by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Workday from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Workday from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

