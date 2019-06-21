Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.35. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF shares last traded at $49.35, with a volume of 2,700 shares traded.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

