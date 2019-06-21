Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.37. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF shares last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 32 shares changing hands.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $17,405,000.

