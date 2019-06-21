IOST (IOST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $28.51 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. IOST has a market cap of $141.32 million and approximately $28.51 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOST has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, CoinZest, GBX Digital Asset Exchange and Bitkub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $768.67 or 0.07148125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00034519 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001155 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009061 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000446 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00013232 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kyber Network, DigiFinex, WazirX, Bitrue, CoinZest, Coineal, Ethfinex, Hotbit, DDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, OTCBTC, OKEx, BigONE, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, IDEX, BitMart, BitMax, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Bitkub, DragonEX, Zebpay, Binance, GOPAX, CoinBene, Cobinhood, IDAX, Bithumb, Koinex, ABCC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

