iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.56

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.56 and traded as low as $54.40. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF shares last traded at $54.35, with a volume of 2,301,544 shares trading hands.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1751 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter.

