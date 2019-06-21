iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 906,014 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the previous session’s volume of 231,869 shares.The stock last traded at $62.09 and had previously closed at $61.84.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4973 per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from iShares Global Healthcare ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,447,000 after buying an additional 53,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,362,000 after buying an additional 46,477 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 331,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 363.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 119,803 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 93.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 68,121 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

