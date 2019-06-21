iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.93. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 9,200 shares traded.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $1,581,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 605,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period.

