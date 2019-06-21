IWG’s (IWG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of IWG (LON:IWG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of IWG in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded IWG to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 328 ($4.29) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 307.20 ($4.01).

LON IWG opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 30.17. IWG has a one year low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a one year high of GBX 350.10 ($4.57).

In related news, insider Mark Dixon purchased 42,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £143,072 ($186,948.91).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

