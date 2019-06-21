Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3-6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion.Jabil also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.76-0.96 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Jabil from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

JBL stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. Jabil has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Jabil had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 5,888 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 17,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $496,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,388 shares of company stock worth $1,389,530. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

