John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.84. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF shares last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 529.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $1,028,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 30,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter.

