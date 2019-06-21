JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRP. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Serco Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Liberum Capital raised Serco Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 138.70 ($1.81).

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 138.80 ($1.81) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.60 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 138.30 ($1.81).

In other news, insider David Eveleigh sold 18,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £23,286.25 ($30,427.61).

Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

