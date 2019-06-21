Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.64

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd (CVE:JUB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and a P/E ratio of -13.06.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile (CVE:JUB)

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.