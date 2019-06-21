KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $25.82 price target on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded KB Home from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KB Home from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.05.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. KB Home has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.56 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 68,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,782,725.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,969,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 183,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $4,656,560.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,532 shares in the company, valued at $26,846,478.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 983,838 shares of company stock worth $25,116,916 over the last 90 days. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in KB Home by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in KB Home by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in KB Home by 1,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 636,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 603,291 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in KB Home by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 220,400 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.