Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADRNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Koninklijke Ahold stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.32. Koninklijke Ahold has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

