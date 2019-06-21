Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

KURA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price objective on Kura Oncology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush set a $30.00 price objective on Kura Oncology and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $716.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.46. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 316,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 62,950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 63,241 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.