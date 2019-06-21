LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a $28.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We are encouraged to see that the agency has recognized the unmet need of post-bariatric surgery patients that develop PBH, which is a chronic condition characterized by dangerously low postprandial blood glucose levels. By 2022, we estimate ~70,000 annual Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) surgeries will be performed in the U.S. (stomach is cut to form a small pouch; connected directly to small intestine’s ileum), with ~25,000 developing PBH. We are modeling peak revenues of $200-250M in the U.S. and Europe, each. We continue to look for Eiger to secure a European partner after pivotal results and/or after EMA approval. The BTD status is timely, as Eiger management is to meet with the agency this summer for its End-of-Phase 2 meeting where it will discuss the pivotal study design, the dosing, duration, cohort size and other design details.”,” LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,250 shares of company stock worth $80,130. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

