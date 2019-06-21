Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Largo Resources Ltd (TSE:LGO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.92. Largo Resources shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 154,031 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$5.10 to C$5.20 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$177.54 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource development and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The company primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, molybdenum, chromite, palladium, and platinum group metals.

