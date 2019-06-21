Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Update

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,591,400 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 1,775,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts have commented on LEA shares. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Lear by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Lear by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in Lear by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 3,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Lear by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Lear by 0.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lear has a one year low of $114.45 and a one year high of $202.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by ($0.06). Lear had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.47%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

