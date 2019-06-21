Lightpaycoin (LPC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.00

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded up 40.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Lightpaycoin has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Lightpaycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. Lightpaycoin has a total market cap of $104,163.00 and $4.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightpaycoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00388451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.74 or 0.02212113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00140157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017409 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Lightpaycoin Profile

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. The official website for Lightpaycoin is lightpaycoin.org. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin.

Lightpaycoin Coin Trading

Lightpaycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightpaycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightpaycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightpaycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightpaycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.