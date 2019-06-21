Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $688.70

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $688.70 and traded as high as $744.64. Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at $700.00, with a volume of 120,222 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.02) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a market cap of $353.75 million and a PE ratio of 29.54.

In related news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol purchased 819 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 658 ($8.60) per share, with a total value of £5,389.02 ($7,041.71).

About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and multi-asset portfolios. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets of the world. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

