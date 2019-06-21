Longbow Research Downgrades Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) to Neutral

Longbow Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $45.84 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an in-line rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $48.44 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $870.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,323,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,704,000 after acquiring an additional 331,366 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 38.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,189,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

