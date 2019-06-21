Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Short Interest Update

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,107,800 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 1,168,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, Director Alan R. Batkin purchased 2,000 shares of Mack Cali Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $47,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,220,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,991,000 after buying an additional 192,343 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,676,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,420,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after buying an additional 79,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,824,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 8.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 941,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after buying an additional 72,566 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CLI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. 975,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,197. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Mack Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $24.88.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.
CLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.73 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack Cali Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.
Mack Cali Realty Company Profile
One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.
