Macquarie Initiates Coverage on SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEVERN TRENT PL/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $26.16 on Monday. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.656 dividend. This is an increase from SEVERN TRENT PL/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

About SEVERN TRENT PL/S

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

