Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.58

Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and traded as low as $6.44. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 1,836 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

