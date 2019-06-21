Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,360,900 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 13,366,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.48. 2,392,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $218.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,476,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,536,000 after buying an additional 356,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,150,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 580,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 465.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,865 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,068,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 233,699 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $11,558,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.27.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

