Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $7.79. Majesco shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 97 shares changing hands.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MJCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Majesco by 145.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 119,130 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Majesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Majesco by 61.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Majesco by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Majesco by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

About Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO)

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation of the insurance industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and India. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C)/general insurance, life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group/benefits providers.

