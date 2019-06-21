MASTERNET (MASH) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. MASTERNET has a market capitalization of $17,253.00 and $444.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASTERNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Over the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MASTERNET Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MASTERNET

MASTERNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASTERNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

