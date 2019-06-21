McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.68

McCoy Global Inc (TSE:MCB) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.63. McCoy Global shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 29,900 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on McCoy Global from C$0.95 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other McCoy Global news, Director Christopher Tiernan Seaver purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,745.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

