Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.23. Medallion Resources shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $9.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41.

Medallion Resources Company Profile (CVE:MDL)

Medallion Resources Ltd. acquires and explores for mineral resource projects. It explores for monazite, a rare earth element. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

