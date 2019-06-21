Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $190.03

Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.03 and traded as low as $202.20. Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at $203.09, with a volume of 379,495 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -0.50%.

In other news, insider Graham Kitchen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £20,500 ($26,786.88).

Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

