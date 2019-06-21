Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.60

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as low as $2.34. Miragen Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 1,117 shares.

MGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.91% and a negative net margin of 998.26%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,522,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 48,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,101 shares in the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

