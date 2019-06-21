Mizuho Increases Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $150.00

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.34.

NYSE IQV opened at $154.52 on Wednesday. Iqvia has a one year low of $97.64 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,361,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $172,925.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,273 shares of company stock worth $20,066,890 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2,517.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 115,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 110,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

