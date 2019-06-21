Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $144.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MPWR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $101.99 and a 1 year high of $161.22. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.11 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total transaction of $125,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,675,248.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,868.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 317,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,365,893.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,955 shares of company stock worth $22,028,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

