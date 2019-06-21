Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) a $27.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Office Properties Income Trust to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $26.75 on Monday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $68.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,008,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $10,231,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $4,214,000. Accident Compensation Corp purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,768,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,080,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

