Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Update

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,884,300 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 7,657,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,330.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emery N. Koenig acquired 2,089 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $50,031.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,244 shares in the company, valued at $604,593.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,339 shares of company stock valued at $414,182. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors raised its position in Mosaic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 50,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Mosaic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Mosaic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.42. 4,793,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,325. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.