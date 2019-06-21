Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Update

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,884,300 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 7,657,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,330.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emery N. Koenig acquired 2,089 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $50,031.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,244 shares in the company, valued at $604,593.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,339 shares of company stock valued at $414,182. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors raised its position in Mosaic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 50,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Mosaic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Mosaic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.
MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.
Shares of MOS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.42. 4,793,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,325. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.
