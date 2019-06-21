MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.02

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $7.87. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 4,653 shares.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MV Oil Trust stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 0.17% of MV Oil Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

