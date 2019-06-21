MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Short Interest Update

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 41,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of MVC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. 14,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,827. MVC Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.75.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. MVC Capital had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that MVC Capital will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MVC shares. TheStreet upgraded MVC Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MVC Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MVC Capital by 12.8% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 566,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 64,145 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MVC Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in MVC Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in MVC Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 284,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MVC Capital by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

