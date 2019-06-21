NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) Short Interest Up 17.4% in May

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,516,400 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 2,143,800 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in NantHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in NantHealth by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 646,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:NH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,951. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 405.21% and a negative net margin of 208.85%. The business had revenue of $23.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.