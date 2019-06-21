Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 943,100 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 807,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NSSC stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,100. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $601.54 million, a PE ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 88,649 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 975,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

