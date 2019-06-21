Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.80

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and traded as high as $15.72. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 199 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Natural Gas Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

The firm has a market cap of $202.74 million, a P/E ratio of 192.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Bradshaw sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $50,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Larry Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $73,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,006.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $343,571. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth $229,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 26,365 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 227,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 55,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

