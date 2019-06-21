Naviaddress (NAVI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $252.00

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $218,336.00 and approximately $252.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Naviaddress Token Profile

NAVI is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

