Nebulas Price Tops $1.42 (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. Nebulas has a market cap of $68.97 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00014278 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Allcoin and BCEX. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $735.26 or 0.07401726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00036753 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000272 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009844 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000486 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 103,808,744 coins and its circulating supply is 48,627,715 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, OKEx, Huobi, Allcoin, BCEX, Neraex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

