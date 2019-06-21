Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Down to $0.45

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.45. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 90,449 shares changing hands.

NAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 31.6% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,590.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 507,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 477,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

