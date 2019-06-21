Northern Vertex Mining (CVE:NEE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Northern Vertex Mining Corp (CVE:NEE) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.20. Northern Vertex Mining shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 148,150 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 million and a PE ratio of -5.38.

In related news, Director Kenneth Edward Berry bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$480,087.52.

About Northern Vertex Mining (CVE:NEE)

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit covering a total area of 4,030.8 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

