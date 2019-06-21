nOS Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. One nOS token can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. nOS has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $201,512.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00374965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.17 or 0.02279760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00141408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017256 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000646 BTC.

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official website is nos.io. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform.

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

