NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.40. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF shares last traded at $29.39, with a volume of 9,898 shares changing hands.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $271,000.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.