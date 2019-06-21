Open Trading Network Price Up 33.7% Over Last Week (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Open Trading Network has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. One Open Trading Network token can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Open Trading Network has a total market cap of $83,218.00 and $12.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00375051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.72 or 0.02189616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00138038 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016764 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000597 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

