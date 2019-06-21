OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.35. OrganiGram shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 14,076 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Paradigm Capital assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.