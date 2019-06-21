Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $339.82

Shares of Origin Enterprises PLC (LON:OGN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.82 and traded as high as $5.47. Origin Enterprises shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGN. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and a P/E ratio of 11.57.

In other news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total transaction of £18,693.45 ($24,426.30).

Origin Enterprises Company Profile (LON:OGN)

Origin Enterprises plc operates an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. It offers integrated agronomy services, including specialty agronomy, agronomy advisory and solution, macro and micro input, and crop marketing support services to arable, fruit, vegetable, root crop, and horticulture growers, as well as farm businesses under the Agrii, Agrii Polska, Agroscope, Redoxim, and Comfert brands.

